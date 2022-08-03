Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.