Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
