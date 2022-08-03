James E. Jr. Updike Sells 2,400 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

