Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.