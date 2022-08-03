Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Olivier Chavy Sells 4,195 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

