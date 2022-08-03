Todd R. Hubbard Sells 2,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.7 %

PCAR opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

