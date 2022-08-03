John M. Miller Sells 1,200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $248.26 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 894.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

