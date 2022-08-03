Kevin J. Knopp Sells 14,647 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $328,971.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,181.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $735.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in 908 Devices by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 16.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 908 Devices by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.