Kathy C. Thompson Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,888,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

