James M. Rallo Sells 10,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $376,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,081.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XMTR opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.38. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King decreased their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

