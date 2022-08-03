Michael D. Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

