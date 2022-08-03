Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BXSL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of research firms recently commented on BXSL. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

