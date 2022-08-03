Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BXSL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BXSL. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

