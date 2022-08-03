Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FLL opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.