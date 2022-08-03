Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

