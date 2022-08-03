Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Etchart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

