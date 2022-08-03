Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,336,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $183.79 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.44, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 94,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.