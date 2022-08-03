Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 119,392 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,023,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 244,939 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

