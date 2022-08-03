Ramkumar Krishnan Sells 3,433 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

