Ramkumar Krishnan Sells 3,433 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.