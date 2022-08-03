Nora E. Lafreniere Sells 13,576 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

