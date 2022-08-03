Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,628,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 122,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 102,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,130,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

