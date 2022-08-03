Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTX opened at $273.86 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.05. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 98,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,429,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

