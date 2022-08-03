Paylocity (PCTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCTY opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.63.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Paylocity by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

