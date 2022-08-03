Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fanuc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

