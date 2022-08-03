MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MFA opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In related news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

