Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE CIM opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

