TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

