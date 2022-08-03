Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.31.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

