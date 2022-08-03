Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

