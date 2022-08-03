Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,285,098 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,061. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $8,647,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 88.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 280,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

