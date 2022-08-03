Oppenheimer Comments on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Oppenheimer has a “Maintains” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYH. TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

CYH opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 321.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,116 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

