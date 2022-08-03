Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $87.29

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

