Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Reduced by KeyCorp

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

