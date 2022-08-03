Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $8,709,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Varonis Systems by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 281,103 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

