Melanie Carpenter Sells 1,355 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $207,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

