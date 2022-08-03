Pablo G. Mercado Sells 2,475 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

