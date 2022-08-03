Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 12,500 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares in the company, valued at $134,727,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PBF Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBFX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

