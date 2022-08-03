Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 12,500 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares in the company, valued at $134,727,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PBF Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PBFX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.
PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.
PBF Logistics Company Profile
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.
