Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $76.40

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 45.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

