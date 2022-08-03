Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Biodesix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
Biodesix Stock Performance
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
