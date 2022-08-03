Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several brokerages have commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 547.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 178,069 shares during the period.

Shares of RVMD opened at $20.37 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

