Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) VP Rocco J. Nittoli Sells 7,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.