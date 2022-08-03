Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

DEA opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.