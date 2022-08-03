Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $108.08

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,043 shares of company stock worth $2,267,135. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.