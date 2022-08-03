Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $129.23

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.23.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

