KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,685,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

