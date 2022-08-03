Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CEIX stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5,963.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.