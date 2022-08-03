Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

