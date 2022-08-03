Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

