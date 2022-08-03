BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,089 shares of company stock worth $13,834,667. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.