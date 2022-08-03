Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

