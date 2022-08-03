Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,422,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 327,480 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.