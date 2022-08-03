BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 525 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 183 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a market cap of £36.61 billion and a PE ratio of -2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.13. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.